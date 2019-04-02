TN voters ready to vote AIADMK out of power: T.T.V. Dhinakaran

COIMBATORE

The people of Tamil Nadu are determined to vote the AIADMK government out of power, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, the deputy general secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), asserted here on Tuesday. He was campaigning for N.R. Appathurai, the AMMK candidate for Coimbatore parliamentary constituency, in Kavundampalayam.

Accusing the chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam of “fooling the people” through their election campaigns, Mr. Dhinakaran said that the incumbent government will fall if the AIADMK fails to win eight out of 18 seats in the upcoming byelections for the state assembly.

Mr. Dhinakaran accused the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for its economic policies, claiming that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) pushed the industries in the Kongu region to the verge of extinction.

Speaking on the choices before the voters in Coimbatore, Mr. Dhinakaran said that on one side there is the BJP, which he claimed is attempting to divide people, and on the other side there is CPI(M), which he accused of not having a uniform policy throughout the country. AMMK is the only party which would fight for the people's cause, Mr. Dhinakaran concluded.

