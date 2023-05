May 10, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

Free coaching for Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board exams is set to commence here from May 12

According to the administration, the TNUSRB exams have been notified on www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in The applications will be open from June 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023. The free coaching will commence from Friday, at the district employment office opposite the RTO. For details, contact 04343-291983.