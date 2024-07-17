T.N. Transport Minister Sivasankar inaugurates 21 new bus services of TNSTC Coimbatore

Three hundred new buses have been provided to the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) post Lok Sabha election, State Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar said in Coimbatore on July 17, 2024.

In keeping with its election promise to replace 7,200 old buses with new ones, the DMK Government had, until the Lok Sabha polls, provided 1,000 buses to the transport corporations.

The transport corporations will be equipped with the rest of the buses as and when they get ready.

The DMK Government has taken the initiative to modernise the fleet as no such step was taken in the AIADMK regime, Mr. Sivasankar told mediapersons after inaugurating 21 new services at the New Bus Stand along Mettupalayam Road.

The Minister flagged off the buses in the presence of District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner Sivaguru Prabakaran, Managing Director of TNSTC Coimbatore Ltd., Joseph Diaz, and other senior officials.

Eight hundred buses for which the chassis was in good condition had been refurbished, Mr. Sivasankar informed.

On electric buses, the Minister said out of 500 such vehicles planned for purchase, the tender has already been initiated for 100 buses meant for Chennai. The 400 buses to be obtained in subsequent phases will be utilised in Coimbatore, Madurai and Tiruchi divisions of TNSTC, he said.

Officials of TNSTC, Coimbatore Ltd., said the 21 newly-commissioned buses will be operated from a few starting points in the Division to Munnar, Palakkad, Trichur, Salem, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchi, Guruvayur, Sivakasi, Sivaganga, and Tiruvarur.

Since 2021, a total of 64 new buses - 13 for town service and 51 for rural locations - have been sanctioned to the fleet of TNSTC Coimbatore. Of them, 41 buses were now in operation, as per official data. Permission was granted to the Division for refurbishing 92 buses, and, so far, 26 buses have been provided with facelift.