T.N. Tourism Minister, MP inaugurate new bus route between Udhagamandalam and Thanjavur

January 23, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran, and the Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, on Monday flagged off Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus services along the newly inaugurated route between Udhagamandalam and Thanjavur.

The BS IV buses are said to have a slew of passenger amenities and safety features designed to make journeys comfortable for passengers. The bus will depart from Udhagamandalam at 6.30 p.m. and reach Thanjavur at 5 a.m., traveling via Tirupur, Karur and Tiruchi, the officials said. A total of 13 buses will be operated from Udhagamandalam, officials said.

Based on public demand, the TNSTC has also begun operating additional buses to Yellanalli from Coonoor, the officials added. Also present at the event was the Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna.

Following the flagging off of the buses, both Mr. Raja and Mr. Ramachandran participated in a function to hand over marriage assistance amounting to ₹ 2.01 crore, and more than three kg of gold to 479 women beneficiaries, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said. The event was organised by the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

