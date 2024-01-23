GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Tourism Minister, MP inaugurate new bus route between Udhagamandalam and Thanjavur

January 23, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister, K. Ramachandran, and the Nilgiris MP, A. Raja, on Monday flagged off Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus services along the newly inaugurated route between Udhagamandalam and Thanjavur.

The BS IV buses are said to have a slew of passenger amenities and safety features designed to make journeys comfortable for passengers. The bus will depart from Udhagamandalam at 6.30 p.m. and reach Thanjavur at 5 a.m., traveling via Tirupur, Karur and Tiruchi, the officials said. A total of 13 buses will be operated from Udhagamandalam, officials said.

Based on public demand, the TNSTC has also begun operating additional buses to Yellanalli from Coonoor, the officials added. Also present at the event was the Nilgiris Collector, M. Aruna.

Following the flagging off of the buses, both Mr. Raja and Mr. Ramachandran participated in a function to hand over marriage assistance amounting to ₹ 2.01 crore, and more than three kg of gold to 479 women beneficiaries, a press release from the Nilgiris district administration said. The event was organised by the Tamil Nadu Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.