T.N. Tourism Minister hands over cheques to families of Nilgiris residents killed in Wayanad landslides

Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister K. Ramachandran visited the homes of two persons from Gudalur and Pandalur who died in the landslides in Wayanad in Kerala on Tuesday.

Mr. Ramachandran expressed his condolences to the families of the two and also handed over cheques amounting to ₹3 lakh each to the families as a solatium from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Also present was Monitoring Officer for the Nilgiris T.N. Venkatesh, and Nilgiris District Collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneeru.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the families, Mr. Ramachandran said that he was deeply saddened at the deaths of K. Kalidas, 34, from Devala in Gudalur, and M. Kalyanakumar, 52, from Cherangode, Ambedkar Nagar in Pandalur. He also condoled the deaths of all the people who lost their lives in the tragedy.

Later in the day, Mr. Venkatesh and Ms. Bhavya Tanneeru inspected the Ponnani River, which is in spate due to the heavy rain in the Nilgiris. Mr. Venkatesh informed officials from the various government departments to ensure that the river was desilted once the rains abate, and the flow of water in the river decreases. The desilting, it is hoped would minimise the chances of flooding in the surrounding areas during the next monsoon. He also interacted with local residents and urged them to seek shelter in temporary relief shelters in the area in case rain increases in the coming days.