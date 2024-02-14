T.N. Tourism Department explores scope to revive boating at Thirumoorthy Dam in Tiruppur district

February 14, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Tourism Department is exploring scope for reviving the Boat House at the picturesque Thirumoorthy Dam in Tiruppur district.

Boating in the dam was wound up during 2008 due to non-profitability, according to officials of Dhali Town Panchayat and Water Resources Department that manages the Dam.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Website, however, states that boating is a popular recreational activity in the dam, constructed across Tirumoorthy river, a tributary of Bhavani river, against the backdrop of lush forests and rolling hills. The website also lists availabilty of row boats, paddle boats, and motorised boats.

Revival of the Boat House will be carried out alongside establishment of a reservoir park for which the Water Resources Department has already readied a proposal for ₹ 10 crore, District Tourism Officer T. Aravindkumar said.

As per the proposal, the reservoir park will be established to a length of 2,700 metres.

Earlier this week, the District Tourism Officer inspected the location along with his counterparts in the Water Resources Department and officials of Dhali Town Panchayat.

The proposal of Water Resources Department will be taken to the notice of the government to secure the funding, Mr. Aravindkumar said.

The reservoir attracts substantial footfall also owing to the presence of Panchalingam waterfalls with herbal properties, and the Amanalingeswarar Temple (Thirumoorthy Temple) situated at the foot of the hills adjoining the dam.

The HR and CE Department has submitted an estimate to the Tourism Department for construction of additional toilets and lighting at Amanalingeswarar Temple

The Tourism Department is in the process of identifying land available with the Revenue department to create parking facilities for visitors.