  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. to build memorial for Malayandi Venkitapathy Ethalappa Naicker in Tiruppur

The construction of a statue and a building commemorating the freedom fighter has been approved of, as per a press release

November 26, 2022 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has approved the construction of a memorial building and a statue of freedom fighter Malayandi Venkitapathy Ethalappa Naicker, the Polygar of Dhali, for his contributions to the struggle against the British.

According to a press release from the Tiruppur District Administration, Minister for Information and Publicity, M.P. Saminathan announced the construction of a memorial and statue for Malayandi Venkitapathy Ethalappa Naicker at Dhali during the discussion on the demand for grants for the department last year, in the Legislative Assembly.

The Public Works Department (Buildings) will construct the memorial in Thirumoorthy Nagar in the Dhali Town Panchayat. The statue will be installed on the premises of the Udumalpet Municipality Office.

The government has sanctioned ₹2.53 crore for this project, and work will state soon, said Tiruppur Collector S. Vineeth in a press release.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Independence Day

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.