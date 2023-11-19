T.N. students displaying heightened interest in pursuing higher education, says UGC Secretary

November 19, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Professor Manish Joshi, Secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC), during his stop over in Coimbatore on Sunday, discussed the governing body’s plans to better the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in South India.

“Students in Tamil Nadu are displaying a heightened interest in pursuing higher education and educational institutions are keenly embracing the new learning initiative under the Sarathy Programme,” he said.

Speaking about the programme through which students can become active collaborators to bring about transformative reforms in the education sector, Mr. Joshi said, “Many institutes in South India have welcomed Sarathi initiative. For instance, educators and students from Annamalai University are currently involved in discussions about new learning methods. A workshop in Chennai also helped over 200 educators to participate in the process.”

Responding to the issue of language imposition, Mr. Joshi told media persons that NEP aimed at educating students and not imposing anything on them. “NEP looks to test a students knowledge of Physics or any other technical subject and not their language skills. They can write an exam in any language of their comfort under the Sarathi Programme which includes bilingual education,” he said.