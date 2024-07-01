T.N. State Transport officials explore options to run bus service during school hours in Erode’s hilly regions

An official team from the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) travelled in a bus on Monday, July 1, 2024, from Germalam check post to Kottamalam in Erode district, inspected bus stops along the route and held discussions with the headmaster of the Government Higher Secondary School in Kottamalam, exploring the feasibility of running a bus service during school hours.

A report titled ‘Erratic bus service hits students’ education in Erode’s hilly regions’ was published in these columns, on June 30, 2024. The report was about 19 students, studying in classes 9 to 12, only being able to get to school at 10.30 a.m. and having to leave at 3.30 p.m. as bus services were only available at these hours. Their school is located on the Tamil Nadu – Karnataka border and falls under Thingalur panchayat of Talavadi block.

Following the publication of the report, transport officials travelled on the bus the schools students use -- departing at 5 a.m. from Sathyamangalam and reaching Germalam at 9 a.m. The first bus to Kottamalam departs from the check post at Germalam at 9 a.m. and one student boarded the bus at this point. A number of students then boarded at the bus stops on the route: Kadupasuvan Malam (three students), Sikkanandhi (three), Sujilkarai (6), Neerkundipudur (5) and Pedarpalayam (one student). The team held inquiries with the students, while the bus finally reached their school at 10.30 a.m.

The official team then met the school headmaster and discussed measures, including the possibility of changing the timing of school hours, arranging alternative modes of transportation for students and adjusting the bus timings.

Sources in the Transport Department said the team would submit an inspection report to the General Manager of TNSTC and a decision would be taken soon.

