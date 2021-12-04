‘T.N. should do away with hiring sanitary workers on contract’

SALEM

04 December 2021 23:55 IST

M. Venkatesan, Chairman of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis, said that Tamil Nadu must do away with hiring sanitary workers on contract.

On Saturday, Mr. Venkatesan conducted a review meeting with District Collector S. Karmegham, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, District Revenue Officer Alwyn Sanuja and other senior officials. He visited the Salem Railway Division office and interacted with the sanitary workers. A.Gautam Srinivas, Divisional Railway Manager, and other senior officials were present.

Mr. Venkatesan told presspersons contract staff complained that their salaries and other benefits like PF and ESI were not paid on time. He had advised the Collector to clear pending dues within a week. He also said he asked the Collector to form a committee to check complaints of contract workers such as non-payment of PF dues and not providing weekly offs and take action on contractors.

Mr. Venkatesan said Tamil Nadu must set up a similar commission at State level and also form a Finance and Development Corporation for the welfare of children of sanitary workers. They had submitted a memorandum with the Governor and requested an appointment with the Chief Minister in this regard. He urged the Tamil Nadu government to appoint a retired judge to study issues faced by the contract sanitary workers. He added that he was sure that the judge would recommend abolishing appointment on contract basis.