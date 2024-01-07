T.N. should create infrastructure for investors: L. Murugan

January 07, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Welcoming the Global Investors’ Meet, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan said it was imperative to ensure safety for the investors. The Minister told reporters here that the investors should also have the required infrastructure in the State. Electricity charges should be reduced for MSMEs and the hike in charges for these units should be revised. The Central government has given projects worth ₹11 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu in the last nine years, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.