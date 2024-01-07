T.N. should create infrastructure for investors: L. Murugan

January 07, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Welcoming the Global Investors’ Meet, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan said it was imperative to ensure safety for the investors. The Minister told reporters here that the investors should also have the required infrastructure in the State. Electricity charges should be reduced for MSMEs and the hike in charges for these units should be revised. The Central government has given projects worth ₹11 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu in the last nine years, he said.