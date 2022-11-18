T.N. registered over 13,000 cases related to PDS smuggling: Food Secy.

November 18, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Secretary of Food and Cooperation Department J. Radhakrishnan on Friday said that over 13,000 cases had been booked in connection with the smuggling of essentials at Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets.

Addressing the media after inspecting the Chinthamani Cooperative Market and launching 2 kg and 5 kg mini gas cylinders, he said, “Since May 7, 2021, a total of 13,230 cases have been registered in Tamil Nadu in connection with smuggling at PDS outlets, of which about 160 have been filed under the Goondas Act. Since June, if smuggling of over 50 tonnes is detected, an investigation is done at the Deputy Superintendent of Police level.”

The Secretary said that since July, instead of nabbing the drivers or rice bag carriers, the Department had been trying to determine why such cases of inter-State smuggling were recurring.

Co-op loans

“The State aims to disburse ₹12,000 crore in loans to farmers through co-operative banks this financial year. So far, 9,51,956 people have been sanctioned ₹7,166.49 crore-worth credits. Further, of the 1.56 lakh new members across Tamil Nadu, 1.28 lakh have received a total of ₹848.1 crore in loans from the department,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

“In Delta areas, 697 primary agricultural cooperative societies have waived ₹1,831 crore-worth loans for 1.88 lakh farmers; a total of ₹801 crore in cattle loans for 1.76 lakh farmers; and ₹5,013 crore jewellery loans for 14.51 lakh people — totally 13.12 lakh families have benefited,” he said.

“There are 35,693 fair price shops in Tamil Nadu. Work to renovate 75 dilapidated co-op outlets per district has been under way since July. Of the 2,850 shops selected, painting and renovation work in 2,152 shops have been completed,” he said.

Further, the Secretary said there were technical glitches in sanctioning loans to some women’s self-help groups and other beneficiaries, which will be addressed at the co-op conference on Saturday, and the funds will be released soon.

