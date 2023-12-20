ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Rains | Madras Regimental Centre personnel mobilised for relief efforts in Thoothukudi

December 20, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The MRC column was mobilised after a requisition from the civil administration; over 30 residents have been rescued by them so far, a press release said

The Hindu Bureau

The team is currently carrying out rescue operations in Thoothukudi city and Karungulam village | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One column of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) Wellington, Coonoor, under the Dakshin Bharat Area was mobilised from the Nilgiris on December 18, 2023, and was deployed in Thoothukudi for flood relief operations, after a requisition from the civil administration, a press release from the MRC said. Thoothukudi and three other south T.N. districts have been badly affected after torrential rains.

“The team is currently carrying out rescue operations in Thoothukudi city and Karungulam village approximately 60 km south of Thoothukudi. On December 19, 24 civilians were rescued and 550 individuals were provided with food packets. Rescue operations continued into the night of December 19 also, wherein six elderly people were rescued from their houses, the press release said.

On December 20, the column of MRC at Karungulam moved ahead of Karungulam and established contact with isolated villages along Thiruchendur Road ahead of Karungulam. Relentless rescue and relief operations will continue, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US