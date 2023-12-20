T.N. Rains | Madras Regimental Centre personnel mobilised for relief efforts in Thoothukudi

December 20, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

One column of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) Wellington, Coonoor, under the Dakshin Bharat Area was mobilised from the Nilgiris on December 18, 2023, and was deployed in Thoothukudi for flood relief operations, after a requisition from the civil administration, a press release from the MRC said. Thoothukudi and three other south T.N. districts have been badly affected after torrential rains.

“The team is currently carrying out rescue operations in Thoothukudi city and Karungulam village approximately 60 km south of Thoothukudi. On December 19, 24 civilians were rescued and 550 individuals were provided with food packets. Rescue operations continued into the night of December 19 also, wherein six elderly people were rescued from their houses, the press release said.

On December 20, the column of MRC at Karungulam moved ahead of Karungulam and established contact with isolated villages along Thiruchendur Road ahead of Karungulam. Relentless rescue and relief operations will continue, it added.