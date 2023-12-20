GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Rains | Madras Regimental Centre personnel mobilised for relief efforts in Thoothukudi

The MRC column was mobilised after a requisition from the civil administration; over 30 residents have been rescued by them so far, a press release said

December 20, 2023 03:48 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
The team is currently carrying out rescue operations in Thoothukudi city and Karungulam village

The team is currently carrying out rescue operations in Thoothukudi city and Karungulam village | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

One column of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) Wellington, Coonoor, under the Dakshin Bharat Area was mobilised from the Nilgiris on December 18, 2023, and was deployed in Thoothukudi for flood relief operations, after a requisition from the civil administration, a press release from the MRC said. Thoothukudi and three other south T.N. districts have been badly affected after torrential rains.

“The team is currently carrying out rescue operations in Thoothukudi city and Karungulam village approximately 60 km south of Thoothukudi. On December 19, 24 civilians were rescued and 550 individuals were provided with food packets. Rescue operations continued into the night of December 19 also, wherein six elderly people were rescued from their houses, the press release said.

On December 20, the column of MRC at Karungulam moved ahead of Karungulam and established contact with isolated villages along Thiruchendur Road ahead of Karungulam. Relentless rescue and relief operations will continue, it added.

Related Topics

Nilgiris / armed Forces / flood / rains / Tamil Nadu / Monsoon

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.