T.N. powerloom federation wants orders released for manufacturing free dhotis, saris

Published - July 11, 2024 05:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Weavers in Erode, Tiruchengode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore depend on the production of dhotis and saris for Pongal distribution every year. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The Tamil Nadu Federation of Powerlooms Associations has urged the State government to release orders for manufacturing free dhotis and saris for distribution for the 2025 Pongal festival.

In an email sent to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the Federation said the Department of Handlooms and Textiles released the order for producing free dhotis, saris and school uniforms to 238 powerloom cooperative weavers societies, involving 67,000 looms, in the State. Due to fluctuation in yarn prices in the past three months and sale of cotton materials and rayon fabrics at low price, weavers were forced to stop production.

Weavers in Erode, Tiruchengode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore depend on the production of dhotis and saris every year. “In the last 10 years, orders were issued and production started in June,” the Federation said.

It urged the Chief Minister to issue a government order for production of 1.68 crore dhotis and 1.73 crore saris in the State. “If production begins immediately, dhotis and saris will be ready by the end of December 2024 for distribution,” the email said.

