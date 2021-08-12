TN Pollution Control Board seals eight charcoal units in Tiruppur district

The units were producing charcoal by burning coconut shells in pits, causing pollution in the air and groundwater

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) intensified the crackdown on charcoal units causing pollution in Tiruppur district, with eight units sealed near Kangeyam on Wednesday.

Sources in the TNPCB said on Thursday that eight charcoal units, in Alambadi and Pappini village panchayats in Kangeyam block, were sealed. These units were producing charcoal by burning coconut shells in underground pits, resulting in pollution of air and groundwater. Residents living close to these units have previously petitioned the district administration several times in the past few years to initiate action. The eight units have not been functioning since December 2020, the sources said.

As per the directions of District Collector S. Vineeth, based on a recent National Green Tribunal order, the charcoal units were sealed on Wednesday in the presence of officials from TNPCB and Revenue Department to prevent any resumption of operations that could cause further pollution.

The district administration and the TNPCB have been identifying similar charcoal units across the district that cause pollution and will crack down on these units soon, the TNPCB sources said.