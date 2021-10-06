T.N. people have accepted farm laws, claims Annamalai

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai claimed on Tuesday that the people of the State had “accepted” the three farm laws.

He told reporters here that “true farmers” from the State had not staged any protests against the farm laws. Aspects from the three laws such as contract farming have already been enacted in the State, he said.

Terming the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, where four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of a Union Minister of State, a “sad incident”, Mr. Annamalai stated that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath had promised that the guilty would be punished. Urging the Opposition parties to not politicise the incident, he asserted that the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and the farmers’ protest against the farm laws were separate issues.

The opposition for the spent fuel storage facility at the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant site is for political reasons, he alleged. He further accused the DMK government of “not striving to improve the quality of lives” of the State’s people, claiming that they have fallen short of fulfilling several of their poll promises.