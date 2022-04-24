T.N. officials to meet Kerala counterparts for Siruvani water

A State government delegation will soon meet Kerala Irrigation Department officials over Siruvani water.

According to sources, the delegation will comprise officials and engineers from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and Coimbatore Corporation.

It was decided a few days ago in Chennai to send a delegation to meet senior Kerala Irrigation Department officials to discuss release of Siruvani water to Coimbatore city. The delegation would discuss release of more water from the Siruvani Reservoir to help the Corporation tide over the water shortage this summer and restoration of water level to the full reservoir level.

The sources said increased drawing of water was the city’s immediate need, for the Kerala Government had restricted the supply of water by not fully opening the last in-take point. The long-term demand was for restoring the level till the full reservoir level – 49.50 feet.

For more than three years, the Kerala Government allowed the water level to not surpass the 44.50 feet mark as it had reduced level by 1.50 m or five feet citing the dam safety. The reduction of five feet led to loss of water that was crucial for the city, especially during summer.

The sources said the Tamil Nadu delegation could meet the Kerala officials sometime in May. It was not yet decided who would form a part of the delegation – whether the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department secretary or TWAD Board managing director or Coimbatore Corporation commissioner would go to Tiruvananthapuram.

The decision to send a delegation to Kerala came close on the heels of a team of TWAD Board engineers meeting their Kerala counterparts more than a week ago. The sources said as the team could not get any assurance on fully opening the valve at the last in-take point, it was decided to make another attempt, they added.