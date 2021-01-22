T.N. now a power surplus State, says Chief Minister

Tamil Nadu is now a power surplus State and industries do not face power cuts, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said here on Friday.

Addressing the representatives of industrial associations, the Chief Minister said agriculture and industry are the eyes of a country. The State government has focused on both these sectors. Even during the pandemic, the State has attracted ₹60,000 crore investment in industries. Tamil Nadu is a preferred destination for industrial investment as it has no law and order problems. The State government has ensured there are no law and order problems, he said.

The State government has provided uninterrupted power supply to industries and there are no power cuts. Tamil Nadu is now a power surplus State.

Measures are on to develop the western bypass road in Coimbatore. Minister S.P. Velumani has taken several steps to ensure infrastructure development in Coimbatore, he said.

Seeking support to the present government in the Assembly elections, Mr. Palaniswami assured action on the demands of the industries.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani said the Chief Minister is instrumental for projects, starting from basic amenities to industrial growth, in Coimbatore district. The Chief Minister has met the needs of the district, the Minister said.