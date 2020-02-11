‘T.N. must not implement NRC, NPR’

The State government must not implement the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), said former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil here on Sunday.

He participated in a meeting opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), NRC and NPR organised by the Federation of Jamaath Organisations at Mangalam in Tiruppur. Speaking to mediapersons, Mr. Senthil described NRC and NPR as “anti-poor” and “anti-working class.” While CAA has been implemented already by the Central government, the implementation of NRC and NPR must be closely monitored by the people, he said.

“Every section of the society must oppose NRC and NPR,” Mr. Senthil said.

Mr. Senthil, a 2009 batch IAS officer from Karnataka cadre, said that he resigned from civil services in September 2019 to show his opposition towards the “fascist tendencies” of the Central government. Tiruppur MP K. Subbarayan and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah also participated in the meeting.