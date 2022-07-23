T.N. Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru conducts zonal-level review meeting in Salem

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru administering the pledge on cleanliness at the zonal-level review meeting in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru conducted a zonal-level review meeting at the Salem Collectorate on Friday, which saw the participation of mayors and chairmen of municipal corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats from Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, and Krishnagiri districts.

The Minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sanctioned additional funds for the Municipal Administration Department and that funds were diverted to local bodies, including ₹ 1,000 crore for the Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme, ₹ 400 crore for Namakku Naame Thittam and ₹890 crore as special fund for the Chennai Corporation.

The urban local body heads are to propose projects necessary for their municipal corporation, municipalities, and town panchayats. He added that these proposals would be taken to the attention of the Chief Minister and after approval steps would be taken to implement the projects.

Mr. Nehru said that steps would be taken to provide protected drinking water and stormwater drain for urban local bodies. Lakes and ponds would be desilted, and underground drainage works in urban areas would be completed soon.

Stressing the importance of solid waste management, Mr. Nehru said steps have been taken to implement source segregation of waste in town panchayats. Degradable waste would be converted into manure and non-degradable waste would be used to generate electricity.

Earlier, the Minister inaugurated a selfie point at the Salem Collectorate to create awareness on the Chess Olympiad. Ministers M.R.K. Panneerselvam and R. Gandhi, Additional Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, TWAD Board Managing Director V. Dakshinamoorthy, Municipal Administration Department Director P. Ponniah, District Collectors S. Karmegam, Shreya P. Singh, K. Shanti, MLAs and officials from the departments concerned participated.