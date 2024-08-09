ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Ministers inaugurate government exhibition in Salem

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity M.P. Saminathan at the government exhibition in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the government exhibition at Bose Maidan in Salem on August 09, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministers also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹154.59 crore to 7,544 beneficiaries on behalf of seven departments.

The exhibition features 34 stalls that explain the achievements of various schemes of 28 government departments, including revenue, social welfare, and cooperative. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Aavin, and Salem Corporation also have opened stalls. The exhibition will be on till September 24 and every day, cultural programmes will be held at the venue.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Mayor R. Ramachandran, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, and Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh took part in the inaugural function.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, the Collector distributed debit cards to 13,685 students under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, at a function held at the Government Law College in Ariyanoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US