T.N. Ministers inaugurate government exhibition in Salem

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the government exhibition at Bose Maidan in Salem on August 09, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministers also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹154.59 crore to 7,544 beneficiaries on behalf of seven departments.

The exhibition features 34 stalls that explain the achievements of various schemes of 28 government departments, including revenue, social welfare, and cooperative. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Aavin, and Salem Corporation also have opened stalls. The exhibition will be on till September 24 and every day, cultural programmes will be held at the venue.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Mayor R. Ramachandran, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, and Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh took part in the inaugural function.

Earlier, the Collector distributed debit cards to 13,685 students under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, at a function held at the Government Law College in Ariyanoor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.