T.N. Ministers inaugurate government exhibition in Salem

Updated - August 09, 2024 08:53 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity M.P. Saminathan at the government exhibition in Salem on Friday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru and Minister for Tamil Development, Information, and Publicity M.P. Saminathan inaugurated the government exhibition at Bose Maidan in Salem on August 09, 2024.

The Ministers also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹154.59 crore to 7,544 beneficiaries on behalf of seven departments.

The exhibition features 34 stalls that explain the achievements of various schemes of 28 government departments, including revenue, social welfare, and cooperative. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, Aavin, and Salem Corporation also have opened stalls. The exhibition will be on till September 24 and every day, cultural programmes will be held at the venue.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi, Mayor R. Ramachandran, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul, and Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh took part in the inaugural function.

Earlier, the Collector distributed debit cards to 13,685 students under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, at a function held at the Government Law College in Ariyanoor.

