T.N. Ministers hand over Rupay cards to ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai’ scheme beneficiaries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts

September 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Beneficiaries of the ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai’ scheme were advised to keep saving the ₹ 1,000 credited into their accounts, on the occasion of its launch in Coimbatore district.

The money provided under the scheme to eligible women in lower economic strata was a recognition of their contribution to the society, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said, after handing over the Rupay cards to the beneficiaries at a function in Seerapalayam at Madukarai.

Those who are eligible but had been left out of the scheme could approach the officials to get their names included, the Minister said.

The ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai’ scheme was on the lines of Pudhumai Penn scheme entailing ₹ 1,000 to female students from government schools pursuing higher education and the free breakfast scheme for children in government schools that provide succour to the poor families, the Minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Muthusamy was accompanied by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and other senior officials.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, the scheme was launched by Ministers M.P. Swaminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj and Superintendent of Police M. Saminathan, at Nilali village in Kangeyam block.

Tiruppur Mayor M. Dinesh Kumar and Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar also took part.

Booklets on utilisation of the scheme were distributed among the beneficiaries.

The scheme was aimed at economic empowerment of women, who were already being provided with revolving funds, free bus facility, and were enjoying the benefit of jewel loan waiver and agriculture loan waiver, Mr. Saminathan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.