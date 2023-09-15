HamberMenu
T.N. Ministers hand over Rupay cards to ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai’ scheme beneficiaries in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts

The money provided under the scheme to eligible women in lower economic strata is a recognition of their contribution to the society, says Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy

September 15, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over Rupay cards for ₹ 1,000 under the ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai’ scheme to a beneficiary at Seerapalayam in Coimbatore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement.

Beneficiaries of the ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai’ scheme were advised to keep saving the ₹ 1,000 credited into their accounts, on the occasion of its launch in Coimbatore district.

The money provided under the scheme to eligible women in lower economic strata was a recognition of their contribution to the society, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said, after handing over the Rupay cards to the beneficiaries at a function in Seerapalayam at Madukarai.

Those who are eligible but had been left out of the scheme could approach the officials to get their names included, the Minister said.

The ‘Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai’ scheme was on the lines of Pudhumai Penn scheme entailing ₹ 1,000 to female students from government schools pursuing higher education and the free breakfast scheme for children in government schools that provide succour to the poor families, the Minister said.

Mr. Muthusamy was accompanied by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap and other senior officials.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, the scheme was launched by Ministers M.P. Swaminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, in the presence of District Collector T. Christuraj and Superintendent of Police M. Saminathan, at Nilali village in Kangeyam block.

Tiruppur Mayor M. Dinesh Kumar and Commissioner Pavankumar G. Giriyappanavar also took part.

Booklets on utilisation of the scheme were distributed among the beneficiaries.

The scheme was aimed at economic empowerment of women, who were already being provided with revolving funds, free bus facility, and were enjoying the benefit of jewel loan waiver and agriculture loan waiver, Mr. Saminathan said.

