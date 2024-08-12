GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Ministers hand over free bicycles to schoolchildren in Udhagamandalam

Published - August 12, 2024 06:30 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran giving away free bicycles to school students at a function in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan and Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran giving away free bicycles to school students at a function in Udhagamandalam on Monday. | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

A total of 182 female students were given free bicycles by the State government at an event in Udhagamandalam on Monday.

Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, and Minister for Tourism K. Ramachandran handed over the bicycles worth ₹ 8.66 lakh to the students.

In a statement, the Nilgiris district administration said that the event was organised by the School Education Department.

Mr. Saminathan said that the Tamil Nadu government had initiated various schemes to provide bicycles, notebooks, uniforms, shoes and other essential items to students to ensure that they have all the necessities to attend school. He also highlighted the government’s continued system of providing bus passes for students to travel to school, free of cost.

Minister Ramachandran said that under the free bicycle scheme, a total of 13,571 students in the Nilgiris had received free bicycles. He added that the government had also instituted a number of schemes such as “Illam Thedi Kalvi”, “Naan Mudhalvan”, Professor Anbazhagan School Development Scheme, Breakfast Scheme, “Pudhumai Penn” and “Tamil Pudhalvan” to raise the education level and elevate the quality of education in the State.

