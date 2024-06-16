T.N. Minister Muthusamy denies irregularities in Erode East byelection

T.N. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, on Sunday, denied former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegations of irregularities in the Erode East byelection held in March 2023.

Mr. Muthusamy told reporters the allegations were baseless. “How could a political party make people stay in a place like cattle? Every Minister worked as a DMK cadre in that election, and did not misuse their official powers,” Mr. Muthusamy said.

On AIADMK’s decision to boycott Vikravandi byelection to be held next month, Mr. Muthusamy said the AIADMK’s high command was of the view that anyone could win the election, but not the DMK. However, the DMK would register a massive win in the byelection. Crime incidents have not increased in Tamil Nadu, and the data provided by Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai was incorrect, he added.

On the issues in the empty liquor bottle buyback scheme, the Minister said the scheme was implemented only in a few places. Based on the complaints about not returning the deposit amount (₹10 per bottle), action was taken. Tetra-pack liquor was available in Karnataka and Kerala. It would be launched on a trial basis in some areas in Tamil Nadu soon. Tasmac shops would function on 500 sq.ft. area soon and the grievances of the Tasmac workers would be addressed, he said.

Mr. Muthusamy participated in former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth centenary celebrations at Thindal, and distributed food and welfare assistance to persons with disabilities.

