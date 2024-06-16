GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Minister Muthusamy denies irregularities in Erode East byelection

Published - June 16, 2024 07:05 pm IST - Erode

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributing welfare assistance to persons with disabilities at Thindal in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributing welfare assistance to persons with disabilities at Thindal in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

T.N. Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, on Sunday, denied former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s allegations of irregularities in the Erode East byelection held in March 2023.

Mr. Muthusamy told reporters the allegations were baseless. “How could a political party make people stay in a place like cattle? Every Minister worked as a DMK cadre in that election, and did not misuse their official powers,” Mr. Muthusamy said.

On AIADMK’s decision to boycott Vikravandi byelection to be held next month, Mr. Muthusamy said the AIADMK’s high command was of the view that anyone could win the election, but not the DMK. However, the DMK would register a massive win in the byelection. Crime incidents have not increased in Tamil Nadu, and the data provided by Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Annamalai was incorrect, he added.

On the issues in the empty liquor bottle buyback scheme, the Minister said the scheme was implemented only in a few places. Based on the complaints about not returning the deposit amount (₹10 per bottle), action was taken. Tetra-pack liquor was available in Karnataka and Kerala. It would be launched on a trial basis in some areas in Tamil Nadu soon. Tasmac shops would function on 500 sq.ft. area soon and the grievances of the Tasmac workers would be addressed, he said.

Mr. Muthusamy participated in former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s birth centenary celebrations at Thindal, and distributed food and welfare assistance to persons with disabilities.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.