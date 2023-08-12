ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Minister inspects LBP canal renovation works in Erode district

August 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the modernisation works at the Lower Bhavani Project main canal at Nambiyur block in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With water release into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal scheduled for August 15, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the renovation works being carried out in the canal at Nambiyur block in Erode district on Friday. 

ALSO READ
Water to be released into LBP canal in Erode from August 15

Currently, extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal is being carried out at ₹ 709.60 crore in the district and the State government had on August 11 issued a government order for releasing water in the canal for irrigation. The Minister and Collector inspected the works at Koodakarai and Elathur Chettipalayam in Nambiyur block and held discussion with officials. 

ALSO READ
Cancel GO to modernise LBP canal project, demand farmers in Erode

The Minister told the media that renovation work has been expedited at two places, while works in other areas were completed. He said all the works would be completed in two days. “Water will be released on August 15 to benefit farmers in three districts,” he added. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US