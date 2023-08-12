T.N. Minister inspects LBP canal renovation works in Erode district

August 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

With water release into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal scheduled for August 15, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the renovation works being carried out in the canal at Nambiyur block in Erode district on Friday.

Currently, extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal is being carried out at ₹ 709.60 crore in the district and the State government had on August 11 issued a government order for releasing water in the canal for irrigation. The Minister and Collector inspected the works at Koodakarai and Elathur Chettipalayam in Nambiyur block and held discussion with officials.

The Minister told the media that renovation work has been expedited at two places, while works in other areas were completed. He said all the works would be completed in two days. “Water will be released on August 15 to benefit farmers in three districts,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.