T.N. Minister inspects LBP canal renovation works in Erode district

August 12, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the modernisation works at the Lower Bhavani Project main canal at Nambiyur block in Erode on Friday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the modernisation works at the Lower Bhavani Project main canal at Nambiyur block in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

With water release into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) main canal scheduled for August 15, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspected the renovation works being carried out in the canal at Nambiyur block in Erode district on Friday. 

Currently, extension, renovation and modernisation of the canal is being carried out at ₹ 709.60 crore in the district and the State government had on August 11 issued a government order for releasing water in the canal for irrigation. The Minister and Collector inspected the works at Koodakarai and Elathur Chettipalayam in Nambiyur block and held discussion with officials. 

The Minister told the media that renovation work has been expedited at two places, while works in other areas were completed. He said all the works would be completed in two days. “Water will be released on August 15 to benefit farmers in three districts,” he added. 

