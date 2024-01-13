ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Minister inspects construction of new bus terminal at Solar in Erode

January 13, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy inspecting the construction of a new bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, along with District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, inspected the construction of a new bus terminal at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram in Erode on Saturday and asked the officials to expedite the works.

Foundation for the facility was laid on August 18, 2022, and the terminal was planned on 19.9 acres at ₹63.50 crores. Buses bound for districts such as Karur, Tiruchi, Madurai and Kanniyakumari are to be operated from the terminal.

The Minister held a discussion with civic body officials on issues related to parking of vehicles on the premises, providing bus connectivity between the existing Corporation’s central bus terminal in the city and the new bus terminal, construction of commercial complex and basic amenities.

He said that 90% of works have been completed and the officials were asked complete as per schedule so that the facility could be opened to public at the earliest.

Mr. Muthusamy said another bus stand would come up on 13 acres near Kaniravuthar Lake and preliminary works have begun. “Once the two bus stands become operational, traffic congestion will reduce in the city and also help expansion of the Corporation,” he said.

Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur P. Selvaraj, Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, City Engineer Vijayakumar, Tahsildar’s Jayakumar (Erode) and Elanchelian (Modakkurichi) and elected local body representatives were present.

