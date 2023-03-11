T.N. milk producers urge Chief Minister to increase procurement price

March 11, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Salem

The Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association (TNMPWA) has urged the Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, to hike milk procurement price.

Six resolutions were passed at the association’s executive meeting held in Salem on Saturday.

Association general secretary M.G. Rajendran said that the Aavin, which procured 36 lakh litres of milk per day, now procured only 27 lakh litres a day. Aavin’s sold about 28 lakh to 29 lakh litres of milk a day. As the procurement was reduced, Aavin was unable to provide quality milk. If Aavin procures three lakh litres more than it sells, then it can only produce value-added products such as butter, and milk powder.

The Association wanted the Chief Minister to increase the procurement price of cow milk from ₹ 35 to ₹55 a litre, and buffalo milk from ₹44 to ₹68.

Urging the government to provide 50% subsidy for fodder, Mr. Rajendran said that 95% of the cows in the State were cross breeds. For quality milk, concentrated cattle feed should be given to cows. The milk producers were spending 60% of their money on concentrated cattle feed for better milk production. Hence, the State government should give 50% subsidy for concentrated cattle feed, Mr. Rajendran added.