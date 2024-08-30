GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. man gets life sentence for raping mentally ill woman

In a separate case, a 32-year-old man from Salem was sentenced to seven years in jail for misbehaving with a seven-year-old girl

Published - August 30, 2024 04:40 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purposes

Image used for representational purposes | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

A 38-year-old man from Namakkal district in Tamil Nadu was awarded the life sentence on Thursday (August 29, 2024) for raping a mentally ill woman in 2008.

S. Ambayiram, alias Arun Kumar, who was a resident of Gandhipuram near Pallipalayam, worked at a powerloom.

In 2008, he was accused of raping a 21-year-old mentally ill woman residing in the same locality. The Pallipalayam police registered a case and arrested him.

The Namakkal District Mahila Court, while delivering the verdict in the case on Thursday, found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life. It also imposed a fine of ₹3,000 on him. Following the verdict, the accused was lodged at the Salem Central Prison.

Man gets seven years for POCSO offence

In a separate case, a 32-year-old man from Salem district was sentenced to seven years in jail for misbehaving with a seven-year-old girl.

On July 22, 2018, R. Manobalu, alias Manoharan, a resident of Pappampadi near Tharamangalam, misbehaved with the girl who lived in his village. The Tharamangalam police registered a case against him under Sections 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 5(i), 5(m), and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

His trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of POCSO Act cases. On Thursday, the court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to seven years, besides imposing a fine of ₹5,000 on him.

