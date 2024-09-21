ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. man gets life sentence for murdering wife

Published - September 21, 2024 12:16 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The convicted man, Prabhu, set his wife ablaze in 2012 after she found out he was having an extramarital affair with his sister-in-law

The Hindu Bureau

A fast-track court in Dharmapuri sentenced a man to life in prison for murdering his wife in 2012.

The convicted man, Prabhu, set his wife ablaze after dousing her in kerosene over an argument about his alleged extramarital affair with his sister-in-law.

In 2012, the deceased Nandhini reportedly walked in on her husband and her sister-in-law at their house, and in the argument that ensued, Prabhu set his wife ablaze.

The fast-track court found the accused guilty and sentenced him to life.

