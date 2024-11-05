ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. man critically injured after coming into contact with high-tension power line

Published - November 05, 2024 01:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A man was critically injured after he came into contact with a high-tension power line in Kelamangalam, Krishnagiri, on Monday (November 4, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Premraj came into contact with the wire after he slipped off the terrace of a house while cleaning a pipe.

Disturbing visuals of Premraj partially slipping off the terrace and coming into contact with the power line, with some parts of his body ablaze, went viral on social media.

He was rescued by onlookers, who shoved him off the terrace using a wooden ladder. He was admitted to a hospital with critical injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US