T.N. man critically injured after coming into contact with high-tension power line

A man was critically injured after he came into contact with a high-tension power line in Kelamangalam, Krishnagiri, on Monday (November 4, 2024).

Premraj came into contact with the wire after he slipped off the terrace of a house while cleaning a pipe.

Disturbing visuals of Premraj partially slipping off the terrace and coming into contact with the power line, with some parts of his body ablaze, went viral on social media.

He was rescued by onlookers, who shoved him off the terrace using a wooden ladder. He was admitted to a hospital with critical injuries.

