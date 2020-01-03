TN local body polls: AIADMK sweeps Tiruppur District Panchayat Councillor elections

Winning 13 out of 17 wards, the AIADMK gained a decisive majority in the District Panchayat Councillor elections in Tiruppur district in the local body elections.

As per the final numbers released by the District Administration on Friday, the DMK managed to win only three wards – Ward No. 7 in Palladam Panchayat Union and Wards 15 and 16 in Madathukulam Panchayat Union. DMK’s ally Congress managed to win only one ward and no other party managed to win any wards.

However, the DMK managed to win in more wards in Panchayat Union Councillor elections. The party's candidates emerged victorious in 75 out of 170 wards. The AIADMK managed to win in only 57 out of 170 wards. Allies of both the DMK and AIADMK managed to win single-digit wards Panchayat Union Councillor elections. with Congress winning nine wards, CPI winning two wards and CPI(M) along with MDMK winning only one ward each. For AIADMK’s allies, the DMDK won four wards while the BJP won just three wards.

Independent candidates, while being unable to win any ward in District Panchayat Councillor elections, won 18 out of 170 wards in the Panchayat Union Councillor elections, according to election officials.

Avinashi, Dharapuram, Gudimangalam, Kangeyam, Kundadam, Madathukulam, Mulanur, Palladam, Pongalur, Tiruppur, Udumalpet, Uthukuli and Vellakoil were the 13 Panchayat Unions in Tiruppur district that went to polls in the local body elections. The first phase of the elections registered a 73.84% polling and the second phase recorded 73.43% polling.