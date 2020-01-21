T.N. leads in maintaining law and order :CM

Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami on Tuesday said Tamil Nadu led the nation in maintaining law and order and said that Leader of the Opposition and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin lacked administrative capabilities.

Addressing at 103rd birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam founder M.G. Ramanchandran, he alleged that the DMK won Parliament elections on false promises to the people. He said the vote share of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam increased in the rural local body elections.

On the differences between the Congress and the DMK, Mr. Palaniswami said the DMK never respected its allies or upheld coalition ethics. Upholding ethics, the AIADMK gave the post of the Salem District Panchayat Chairman to the Pattali Makkal Katchi though it had won only a few seats.

Listing schemes and budget allocations made for education, healthcare and agriculture, the Chief Minister countered allegations made by Mr. Stalin that this government was dysfunctional. The State gained top position in good governance index and the government had won national-level awards for excellence. Mr. Palaniswami said he would lay the foundation for the international livestock park at Thalaivasal on February 7.

Mr. Palaniswami accused the DMK and Mr. Stalin of spreading false news among minority communities on the National Population Register. No member of any minority community in the State would be affected, he said.

The DMK was in power along with the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre when the amendment to the Citizenship Act was introduced in 2003. In 2010, the Congress brought the NPR, and the DMK was then its ally at the Centre and in the State. Now they were opposing it, he said.