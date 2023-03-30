TN – Kerala Forest Departments moot coordination in wildlife protection, exchange of best practices

March 30, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Use of country-made bombs by poachers, movement of elephants on railway tracks and forest fire along inter-State boundaries were among the key issues discussed at a meeting of Forest Department officials from Tamil Nadu and Kerala held at Olavakkode in Palakkad on Wednesday.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), said the Tamil Nadu side stressed the need to put a lid on crude explosives, which poachers use to hunt wild animals.

He highlighted the plight of a female elephant that succumbed to injuries caused by a country-made bomb recently in Coimbatore Forest Division, which shares boundaries with Forest Divisions in Palakkad district in Kerala.

Frequent patrols and intelligence gathering to curb the use of country-made bombs were mooted in the meeting.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Department brought key issues such as prevention of animals getting killed on the railway tracks of Madukkarai and Walayar regions. The process of installing an artificial intelligence-based system, which gives alerts of loco pilots on elephant movement, is currently in progress on the Tamil Nadu side.

The Kerala Forest Department suggested monitoring of elephant movement on railway tracks and sharing of information on both sides of the border. It showed interest in replicating the AI-based alert system in the Kerala jurisdiction.

Smuggling of timber and narcotics, illegal transport of minerals across the border and control of pulpwood transportation were other topics brought to discussion.

Officials from the Kerala Forest Department, led by K. Vijayananthan, Chief Conservator of Forests and Custodian of Vested Forests (Eastern Circle), stressed the need to identify elephants that frequently stray into human habitations on both sides along the inter-State border.

Sharing of intelligence on ganja cultivation in border areas, management of forest fires, joint patrolling and camping along the border areas were other points brought to discussion by officials from Kerala.

The meeting resolved to have a single point of contact for the exchange of information on wildlife offences and details of accused involved in such offences along border areas, exchange of best practices and coordination during the synchronised elephant census scheduled to take place in April.