T.N., Kerala forest departments conduct joint inspection of inter-State forest areas

January 14, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest departments recently conducted a joint combing operation along the inter-State border areas surrounding the Mukurthi National Park (MNP).

In a statement, the department said staff from forest ranges in the Mukurthi National Park in Tamil Nadu and Silent Valley National Park in Kerala, conducted the operation. The forest staff also camped in the forests and reviewed measures being taken up to prevent poaching and ensure the protection of wildlife in both the national parks.

Mukurthi and Silent Valley National Parks are contiguous and host a variety of endangered wildlife, officials said. Such co-operation between the forest divisions in the two States was imperative to ensure their continued protection, they said.

Officials from the two States held discussions on steps needed to prevent forest fires and how early warning systems could be implemented to prevent their spread within the two national parks and beyond into surrounding divisions.

Another point of discussion was the strengthening of border areas to prevent trespassing of strangers into the parks. Officials said that strict action was needed against persons illegally trespassing into Mukurthi and Silent Valley under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The joint-initiative was undertaken based on the instructions of the Deputy Director of MTR and MNP, C. Vidhya.