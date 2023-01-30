T.N. is the spiritual capital of country where ancient practices are still followed, says Ravi

January 30, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST

Tamil Nadu is the spiritual capital of the country where we have temples that are over 1,000 years old and the ancient practices are still followed, said Governor R.N. Ravi here on Monday.

Speaking at the annual day event of Thaamarai World School, he said the nation is moving towards in the field of manufacturing and organic farming. “At the same time, we are feeling proud of our cultural and spiritual heritage. Here, in Tamil Nadu, which is the spiritual capital of our country Bharat, is the only place where we have 1,000-years old temples existing where old practices are still continuing. This continuance is nowhere in the world, not even in India. Because, the rest of the country, through 1,000 years of invasion and colonisation, has suffered a lot of destruction.”

“We must take inspiration from our ancient sages - Thiruvalluvar, Nayanars, Alwars, people of epics from the Sangam era - those who have left behind such priceless wisdom,” said the Governor.

The Governor also inaugurated the robotics lab.

Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, the Governor said Mahatma Gandhi wanted Bharat to be a country rooted in Bharatiya values.

