T.N. industries uncertain about extent of hike in electricity charges

Published - June 29, 2024 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

With the annual revision of electricity charges in Tamil Nadu expected from July 1, industries in the State have no indication till Saturday on the extent of the hike.

According to the president of Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association (TECA) N. Pradeep, with no announcement from the government or Tangedco on the hike, “We expect 4.5 % to 5 % increase.”

Industries in Coimbatore seek clarity on electricity charges hike from next month

According to textile mill owners in Coimbatore, mills that have renewable energy sources for captive consumption, which are mostly the larger spinning units, are able to compete in the market. Other mills are struggling for survival because the production costs are high. “Power cost is crucial and the hike in July will make all those who do not have wind or solar energy sources uncompetitive,” said one of them. The government should at least indicate in advance the extent of hike, they said.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, “Power has become an unending problem for industries in the State. The Chief Minister said at an election meeting in this region that it will be resolved after the elections. We expected some announcement in the Assembly sessions. But, there is no relief. The MSMEs staged several protests demanding reduction in fixed charges. There is no response from the Tangedco so far,” he said.

The hike from July 1 will apply to all charges and not just current consumption charges. It will cripple the micro and small-scale industries, he said.

