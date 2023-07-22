T.N. Industries Minister urges garment industry in Tiruppur to focus on technical textiles

July 22, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST - Coimbatore

The garment industry in Tiruppur, should focus on technical textiles, said T.N. Minister for Industries, T.R.B. Rajaa, on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Inaugurating the renovated building of the Tiruppur Exporters Association, the Minister said the size of the global technical textiles industry was expected to be USD 220 billion by 2030. Of this, the size of the industry in India was expected to grow to USD 40 billion. Within the 12 major categories of technical textiles, Tamil Nadu should develop core competency in areas such textiles for automobiles, industries, and the healthcare sectors. With the global market and economy heading for flat growth rate, the textile industry should look at the domestic market, he said.

Mr. Rajaa further said that a boost needed to be given to research and development. Participation of the industry was critical for further research and development, he said, adding that the government would also soon design an attractive package to boost R&D in this sector.

On the industry’s demand for houses for workers, he said availability of land was the main challenge in the western districts. If land was made available, the government would build houses for the workers.

Speaking about the Global Investors Meet to be held next year, Mr. Rajaa said the event would have country-specific pavilions. The event would be not just about investments, but also focus on high-value jobs.

