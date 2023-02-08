T.N. Industries Minister rides pillion on two-wheeler in Erode

February 08, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - ERODE

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu rode pillion on a two-wheeler after his car was stuck in traffic during his election campaign for Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan in Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Tuesday.

After completing his campaign at Valayakara Street, the Minister took the car to reach Indira Nagar, located about one km away. However, his vehicle could not proceed further due to traffic congestion on the road. Hence, Kurinji N. Dhandapani, Zone four chairman and Ward 41 councillor, asked a cadre to drop the Minister at Indira Nagar on his two-wheeler. The Minister rode pillion and reached the venue and his car arrived later.