T.N. Highways Department to study safety concerns over Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore

December 13, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Highways Department, which has permitted a trial run on the Periyanaickenpalayam flyover in Coimbatore, is now examining concerns raised about the safety of road users.

The 1.89 km flyover, which is ready for inaugural, poses no challenges to vehicles proceeding towards Coimbatore from Mettupalayam. However, there are safety concerns about vehicles proceeding towards Mettupalayam. The ramp that leads downwards from the flyover and the service road, road users say, merge too abruptly.

Vehicles on the flyover are unable to see vehicles on the service road. Some vehicles may be proceeding from the flyover at high speeds, and there is a possibility of their colliding with vehicles on the service road, especially at night road users said.

Service road users should ideally have a separate lane spanning at least 50 metres, assess other vehicles on the main road and then join the main road. It is not advisable to permit traffic on the flyover with its current design, especially of vehicles proceeding towards Mettupalayam, official sources said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of the Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said all buses that come from Periyanaickenpalayam on the service road have to turn right, and use the lane that will also have vehicles joining the service road from the flyover. This is a “black spot” that will certainly see accidents if it is not addressed, he said. Senior officials of the Highways Department have visited the construction site several times and inspected the project; however, they never raised this issue, Mr. Kathirmathiyon added.

Official sources said one possibility was to place a speed breaker on the flyover. But this may not be advisable. Another solution is to acquire land, demolish buildings at the junction of the flyover and the service road and make a wider road there. “We will survey the land there and arrive at a solution,” an official said.

Coimbatore district Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said the officials of the Highways Department are looking into the concerns raised and based on their findings, a solution will be arrived at.

