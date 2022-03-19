The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sanctioned funds to construct a flyover across Singanallur junction in the city . | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

March 19, 2022 18:43 IST

The Tamil Nadu State Highways Department will start works next month to construct four-lane flyovers at Singanallur, Saravanampatti, Thudiyalur, and Saibaba Colony junctions

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways recently sanctioned projects to construct flyovers at Singanallur and Saravanampatti. The sanctions for flyovers at Thudiyalur and Saibaba Colony are expected shortly.

An official in the department said the average length of all the flyovers will be 1.5 km each, except Singanallur which will be about two km. And, all four will be four-lane flyovers. The Saravanampatti flyover will be constructed at a cost of ₹ 80.48 crore and the one at Singanallur at ₹ 141 crore.

After the officials here receive a copy of the sanction letter, they will re-check the design and call for bids. “We are confident of starting works in April,” the official said.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said these are much-needed projects for Coimbatore. The length of Singanallur flyover has been extended and it will benefit the public, as it covers two junctions and will not affect the width of the service road.

Meanwhile, the NH wing of the State Highways Department should open for vehicle movement the other flyovers under construction in the city before starting works on the new ones, to avoid traffic congestions. It should also develop gardens in the space available under the flyovers.