T.N. Health Minister treks 10 km uphill to review implementation of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme at Kodakarai in Krishnagiri

December 20, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Krishnagiri

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting the services provided under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme’ at Kodakarai hamlet in Krishnagiri on Wednesday.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inspecting the services provided under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme’ at Kodakarai hamlet in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Wednesday inspected a tribal hamlet in Krishnagiri district to review the implementation of Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

The Minister trekked 10 km to reach the Kodakarai hill hamlet in Thally Taluk, which is situated 1,100 meters above sea level and reviewed the services offered to the villagers under the scheme. He interacted with the tribal people in the hamlet and instructed the officials to address their grievances. The Minister also explained the evils of child marriage to the residents. Later, he inspected the breakfast provided to schoolchildren in Kochavur.

Minister Subramanian told reporters that an eye camp was conducted in the village, and spectacles were provided to them. In 2021, we inspected Pettamukila and eight other hamlets here. The grievances of the people were taken to the Chief Minister, after which the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme was launched. The scheme has, till date, benefited 1.06 crore people.

“During today’s inspection, we found some houses constructed before 20 years damaged. We will inform the Chief Minister about this. The houses can be repaired with the help of Forest Department. These people are travelling 100 km to reach the nearest sub-health centre at Thottamanji. They have demanded a sub-health centre in Kodakarai. Soon, the Chief Minister will decide on this,” Mr. Subramanian added.

On the inspection held at the Kochavur primary school, Mr. Subramanian said the school had a total strength of 56 students. “The headmaster told me that after the implementation of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme, the students were reaching school on time and their learning skills had improved.”

