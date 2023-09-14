Tamil Nadu Health Minister launches integrated training for doctors, nurses; visits Valparai settlement

September 14, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Thursday launched an integrated training programme for doctors and nurses that is aimed at offering counselling for de-addiction and postpartum depression at primary health centre (PHC) level.

Launching the training at Valparai in Coimbatore district, the Minister said doctors and nurses working in 286 PHCs across Tamil Nadu would undergo such training. He said the initiative would enable the PHCs to offer counselling to people addicted to drugs and alcohol, and women who underwent postpartum depression at the village level itself in the future.

Mr. Subramanian inspected the Government Hospital, Valparai, and the new hospital building that is under construction. According to him, 80% of the works of the new GH building of 7,600 sq.ft, which is being built at ₹9.10 crore, has been completed. The new building will enable the government to offer better healthcare services to people of Valparai.

He said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would inaugurate the new GH building at Valparai, the new super-speciality block that is being built at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and a 600-bedded hospital of the Government Medical College Hospital at Udhagamandalam by the end of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister inaugurated new buildings that were built at ₹50 lakh each on the premises of the upgraded PHC (UPHC) at Arisipalayam in Madukkarai block and UPHC at Periyapodhu in Anamalai block and a health sub-centre building at ₹38.95 lakh at Arasampalayam in Kinathukadavu block.

On Thursday morning, the Minister, Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, Pollachi Sub-Collector S. Priyanka, Assistant Collector (Training) Ashilk Ali P.I., Deputy Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, P. Aruna and other officials trekked 14 km to reach Desingu settlement at Cinchona near Valparai.

The mobile medical unit of the Health Department conducted a screening for the residents under the ‘Siruneeragam Kakkum Seermigu Maruthuva Thittam’ for early diagnosis and treatment of kidney diseases and a check-up to detect Thalassemia sickle cell anaemia, which is being done in villages in hilly areas. The Minister handed over drugs given under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme to eight residents who suffer from high blood pressure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.