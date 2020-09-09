‘T.N. has highest COVID-19 recovery rate’

Tamil Nadu has the highest COVID-19 recovery rate and lowest mortality rate, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Wednesday at a function organised to mark the distribution of masks through fair price shops.
As part of the steps the State Government had taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Chief Minister had announced distribution of two reusable masks each to members of the 2.08 crore public distribution system cardholders. And, he had inaugurated the distribution on July 27.
Of the 2.08 crore families, 69.09 families lived in town panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.
In Coimbatore, 43.44 lakh persons living in the Coimbatore Corporation limit, three municipalities and 37 town panchayats were eligible to receive the reusable marks, Mr. Velumani said and asked the members of the public to use those and follow COVID-19 safety precautions.
He inaugurated the mask distribution at a fair price shop at Kurumbapalayam in Madukkarai taluk in the presence MLA A. Shanmugam, Collector K. Rajamani and senior officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath