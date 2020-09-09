‘T.N. has highest COVID-19 recovery rate’

Tamil Nadu has the highest COVID-19 recovery rate and lowest mortality rate, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Wednesday at a function organised to mark the distribution of masks through fair price shops.

As part of the steps the State Government had taken to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Chief Minister had announced distribution of two reusable masks each to members of the 2.08 crore public distribution system cardholders. And, he had inaugurated the distribution on July 27.

Of the 2.08 crore families, 69.09 families lived in town panchayats, municipalities and municipal corporations.

In Coimbatore, 43.44 lakh persons living in the Coimbatore Corporation limit, three municipalities and 37 town panchayats were eligible to receive the reusable marks, Mr. Velumani said and asked the members of the public to use those and follow COVID-19 safety precautions.

He inaugurated the mask distribution at a fair price shop at Kurumbapalayam in Madukkarai taluk in the presence MLA A. Shanmugam, Collector K. Rajamani and senior officials.